PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an altercation that happened after school let out at Perry Traditional Academy Thursday afternoon.
It's still unclear exactly what happened, but a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said there was an arguement between several students.
A parent eventually got involved, but it's unclear if there was ever a physical altercation.
When police arrived a short time later the situation was resolved.
