  • Students in argument outside Perry HS prompt police response

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an altercation that happened after school let out at Perry Traditional Academy Thursday afternoon.

    It's still unclear exactly what happened, but a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said there was an arguement between several students.

    A parent eventually got involved, but it's unclear if there was ever a physical altercation.

    When police arrived a short time later the situation was resolved.

