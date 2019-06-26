PITTSBURGH - There is a large police presence and several evidence markers on the ground in Perry South.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at Norwood Avenue and North Charles Street.
Police confirm two teens were shot. One is in stable condition at an area hospital, the other victim's condition is unknown.
Police have not released any information about suspects.
BREAKING: lots of police on Norwood Ave in Perry South. We see evidence markers on the ground a block or so up @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wuOraxbuSr— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 26, 2019
A woman who lives in the area told Channel 11 this happened in front of a daycare.
This is a breaking story. We will provide updates online and on 11 News starting at 5 p.m. as they become available.
