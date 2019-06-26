  • 2 teens shot on Pittsburgh's North Side, police investigating at 'expansive' scene

    PITTSBURGH - There is a large police presence and several evidence markers on the ground in Perry South.

    Police confirm two teens were shot. One is in stable condition at an area hospital, the other victim's condition is unknown. 

    Police have not released any information about suspects.

    A woman who lives in the area told Channel 11 this happened in front of a daycare.

