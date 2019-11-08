PITTSBURGH - People who live in Perrysville tell Channel 11 they are worried for their safety after a new traffic light was installed.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca talked to people who said the light at the intersection of Perrysville Avenue and Mairdale Street is not timed right.
"You can't have a green light be green for what three cars to go through," one person said.
Watch DeLuca's full report above to see what neighbors are talking about.
