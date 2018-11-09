Person arrested after allegedly making threat to shoot up local school

Police arrested a person who allegedly made a threat earlier this week to shoot up a school in the Canon-McMillan School District.
The district alerted parents Friday afternoon to the arrest.
The district said it received a call around 1 p.m. from someone saying they overheard the parent of a student in the district make the threat in a conversation earlier this week.
The district notified police, who investigated the tip and ultimately charged and arrested the suspect. The district did not offer any details about the suspect.
The district said the suspect does not own any firearms, and there was no lockdown or evidence of a weapon in the building, contrary to rumors.
