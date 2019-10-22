  • Person arrested after bomb threat against Norwin, Jeannette high schools

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A person who shared a bomb threat against Norwin and Jeannette high schools was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Norwin School District.

    “North Huntingdon Township Police report that the subject of their community investigation has been identified, is in police custody, and is no longer a threat,” a message on the Norwin School District’s website said.

    The incident prompted a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted, at all schools in the Norwin School District.

    Students at Norwin High School are being dismissed early and police bomb detection K-9s will search the building as a precaution, the district said.

    Parents who have students at other schools in the Norwin School District can pick up their children starting at 11:30 a.m., the district said.

