HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has been arrested after a deadly fire Thursday night in Westmoreland County was ruled arson, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.
Flames were reported just after 9 p.m. at a home on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township.
Police said one person was arrested and will be charged.
According to Channel 11’s new exchange partners at TribLIVE, a second person was taken to a hospital.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is following the investigation on Channel 11 Morning News.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as Santa Claus
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Coroner called to Westmoreland Co. house fire
- VIDEO: Wolf says he's a realist on issue of recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}