  • Person hit by vehicle on Route 48 has died, road remains closed

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Route 48 in North Versailles.

    Allegheny County police said a 60-year-old man was hit by a car just after 6 a.m. along Mosside Boulevard near Aldi Drive.  

    He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name hasn't been released. 

    The driver, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

    Mosside Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30 / Lincoln Highway.

    Allegheny County police are investigating the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories