NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Route 48 in North Versailles.
Allegheny County police said a 60-year-old man was hit by a car just after 6 a.m. along Mosside Boulevard near Aldi Drive.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name hasn't been released.
The driver, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene.
BREAKING - Pedestrian Struck along Mosside Blvd near Aldi Drive in North Versailles. Mosside Blvd is CLOSED in Both Directions between Wall Ave and Rt 30 / Lincoln Hwy. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tCwaeM1toC— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) September 10, 2019
Mosside Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30 / Lincoln Highway.
Allegheny County police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RIGHT NOW: Pedestrian accident on Mosside Blvd in North Versailles. Manager at Denny's confirms it was her employee that was hit by car. Road remains closed as County Investigators have just arrived to process the scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/I2735Q1Wnt— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 10, 2019
