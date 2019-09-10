NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A person was hit by a vehicle on Route 48 in North Versailles and the road is now closed.
Channel 11 Traffic anchor Trisha Pittman reports this happened along Mosside Boulevard near Aldi Drive.
BREAKING - Pedestrian Struck along Mosside Blvd near Aldi Drive in North Versailles. Mosside Blvd is CLOSED in Both Directions between Wall Ave and Rt 30 / Lincoln Hwy. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tCwaeM1toC— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) September 10, 2019
Mosside Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30 / Lincoln Highway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Firefighter taken to hospital, roof collapses after large fire at Pittsburgh church
- Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- Local home mistakenly shot up with baby sleeping inside after incident at bar, police say
- VIDEO: School planning to add additional security after stadium shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}