    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A person was hit by a vehicle on Route 48 in North Versailles and the road is now closed.

    Channel 11 Traffic anchor Trisha Pittman reports this happened along Mosside Boulevard near Aldi Drive.

    Mosside Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30 / Lincoln Highway.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

