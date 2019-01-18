  • Person hospitalized after car found shot up outside convenience store

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a car was found shot up early Friday morning in a convenience store parking lot in Turtle Creek.

    Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the Speedy Food Mart on James Street, where the car was found with bullet holes.

    Investigators were seen processing the scene in the parking lot, as well as a nearby alley.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn how the person taken to the hospital is doing -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

