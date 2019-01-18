Person hospitalized after car found shot up outside convenience store

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - One person was taken to a hospital after a car was found shot up early Friday morning in a convenience store parking lot in Turtle Creek.
Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the Speedy Food Mart on James Street, where the car was found with bullet holes.
Investigators were seen processing the scene in the parking lot, as well as a nearby alley.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn how the person taken to the hospital is doing -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police processing this car parked in a convenient store parking lot along James Street. Visible bullet holes on the driver and passenger side. Driver side window appears to have been shot out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1Ty0qgSKDE— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 18, 2019
