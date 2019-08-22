WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was hurt Thursday morning when a vehicle crashed into a store in Washington Township, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Route 66. The vehicle crashed into Tailspin Hobbies.
We have a crew heading to the scene to get updates for Channel 11 Morning News.
