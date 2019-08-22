  • Person hurt when vehicle crashes into store

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was hurt Thursday morning when a vehicle crashed into a store in Washington Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Route 66. The vehicle crashed into Tailspin Hobbies.

    We have a crew heading to the scene to get updates for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories