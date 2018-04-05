Person in car throws beer bottle at another car, shatters windshield

A Beaver County mom told Channel 11 someone targeted her son while he was driving.
It happened Wednesday night on a dark stretch of Wapum Road in Lawrence County.
PHOTOS: Beer bottle thrown at car smashes windshield
She said a person in an oncoming car threw a beer bottle at his windshield and shattered it.
She said her son is not the first victim
Her message to whoever is doing this, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
