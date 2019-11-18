PITTSBURGH - One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.
The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Frankstown avenues.
A male was unconscious in a crosswalk when paramedics got to the scene, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver left the scene, police said.
We’re working to get updates on the search for the drive -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
