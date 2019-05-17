  • Person in custody after SWAT situation in Bell Acres neighborhood

    BELL ACRES BOROUGH, Pa. - One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Bell Acres Borough.

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and could see a SWAT vehicle in the area of Camp Meeting Road and Witherow Road.

    Investigators wouldn't provide details, but said police activity began around 3:15 p.m.

