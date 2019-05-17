BELL ACRES BOROUGH, Pa. - One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Bell Acres Borough.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and could see a SWAT vehicle in the area of Camp Meeting Road and Witherow Road.
Investigators wouldn't provide details, but said police activity began around 3:15 p.m.
Channel 11's Gabriella is working to find out what led to the incident, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texts between driver, owner of car in deadly hit-and-run help lead to arrest
- New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay
- Missing pregnant woman found slain with baby cut from womb, Chicago police say
- VIDEO: Window washers trapped in dangling lift rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}