DELMONT, Pa. - Police said the person involved in the critical incident in Delmont was found dead inside a home.
The incident happened at a home on West Pine Street Saturday night. Around 10:30 p.m., police said the person they are describing as the "actor" was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The actor in the critical incident in Delmont was found deceased with what appears to be a self inflicted gun shot wound.— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 11, 2019
The roadways will be opened as soon a possible. Delmont PD will provide further updates.
Route 66 was closed from Route 22 going toward Delmont during the incident.
Police said there were no injuries to first responders.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
