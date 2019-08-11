  • Person involved in 'critical incident' in Delmont found dead inside home, police say

    DELMONT, Pa. - Police said the person involved in the critical incident in Delmont was found dead inside a home.

    The incident happened at a home on West Pine Street Saturday night. Around 10:30 p.m., police said the person they are describing as the "actor" was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Route 66 was closed from Route 22 going toward Delmont during the incident.

    Police said there were no injuries to first responders.

