  • Person hit and killed by train

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD, Pa. - A person was hit and killed by a train in Hempfield on Tuesday night according to our partners at TribLive.com.

    Investigators said the report of a crash between a pedestrian and a train came in about 9:30 p.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officials said they found a body near the Wegley crossing in Hempfield.

    The person believed to be hit and killed by the train has not yet been identified, according to TribLive.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories