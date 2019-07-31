HEMPFIELD, Pa. - A person was hit and killed by a train in Hempfield on Tuesday night according to our partners at TribLive.com.
Investigators said the report of a crash between a pedestrian and a train came in about 9:30 p.m.
Officials said they found a body near the Wegley crossing in Hempfield.
The person believed to be hit and killed by the train has not yet been identified, according to TribLive.com.
