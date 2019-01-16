  • Person killed in fire that damaged 2 homes in Forward Township

    Updated:

    FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 10 p.m.

    One person has been killed in this fire.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Two homes in Forward Township were damaged Tuesday when a fire broke out.

    The homes are located at the intersection of Morgan Run Road and Locust Avenue.

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw flames coming out of one home, and multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.

