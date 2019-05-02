  • Person of interest being questioned for hit-and-run that killed elderly man

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police are questioning a person of interest in the hit-and-run death of an 86-year-old man as he was leaving a South Greensburg restaurant last month.

    Clarence Wolff died from his injuries on Tuesday.

    We're working to learn more about the person possibly involved, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    According to witnesses, the male driver stopped briefly to check on the man, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

    Police believe the car was an older model Chevy Cruze.

