BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Butler Township police have a person of interest in custody after an incident that put three schools on lockdown.
Butler Senior High School, Butler Intermediate School and the Vo-Tech school in Butler Township were in lockdown for over an hour Monday morning.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police were called to a home on Hanson Avenue for a report of a shooting Monday morning. Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was told a woman was shot, but police aren’t releasing any other details.
Channel 11 has learned there was also some type of incident along Bessemer Avenue.
Police believe that the two incidents are connected.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to the woman that was shot - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman knocked out during fight at North Shore bar
- Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?
- 'Nobody should work here, ever': Teen quits Walmart job over store intercom
- VIDEO: Police investigating video of 2 girls fighting in local high school bathroom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}