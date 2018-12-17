  • Person of interest in custody after shooting, schools locked down

    Updated:

    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Butler Township police have a person of interest in custody after an incident that put three schools on lockdown.

    Butler Senior High School, Butler Intermediate School and the Vo-Tech school in Butler Township were in lockdown for over an hour Monday morning.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Police were called to a home on Hanson Avenue for a report of a shooting Monday morning. Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was told a woman was shot, but police aren’t releasing any other details.

    Channel 11 has learned there was also some type of incident along Bessemer Avenue. 

    Police believe that the two incidents are connected.

    Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to the woman that was shot - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories