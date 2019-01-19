  • Person pulled from Allegheny River, taken to hospital

    A male was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon, officials said.

    The man was pulled from the river near the Andy Warhol Bridge just before 2:30 p.m.

    First responders conducted CPR and took the man to a Pittsburgh hospital, officials said.

    Further information was not immediately available.

