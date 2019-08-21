PLUM, Pa. - A person had to be rescued after a car plunged into a swimming pool in Plum Wednesday.
The driver lost control of the car, went through the fence and into the pool just before 8 a.m. at a home along Carrie Ann at Repp roads.
#BREAKING: Driver loses control, crashes through fence and into swimming pool in Plum neighborhood. Driver rescued and taken to the hospital. Stay with @WPXI for updates. pic.twitter.com/2GVSX3bcNh— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 21, 2019
Police officers and fire crews jumped into the pool and pulled the driver from the water. The person was and taken to the hospital, police said. Their condition hasn't been released.
No one inside he home was injured.
