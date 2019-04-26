PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot during an armed robbery Friday morning in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.
The victim was sitting in a parking lot on East Warrington Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when someone came up to the window and opened fire, police said.
A person has been taken to Mercy Hospital after being shot in the shoulder during an armed robbery at a parking lot near the Dollar General in Allentown on East Warrington Street. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OVtaNuvTx7— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 26, 2019
The victim’s condition has not been released.
The window of this blue car is shattered. Police tell us a person sitting in the vehicle was shot in the shoulder during an armed robbery this morning in Allentown. pic.twitter.com/GQHSE1erQT— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 26, 2019
Pittsburgh police are investigating.
WPXI’s Erin Clarke is at the scene as police search for the shooter. She’ll have the very latest on Channel 11 News at Noon.
