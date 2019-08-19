BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A person was shot during a fight in Bethel Park Sunday night, according to police.
Police said they responded to Wallace Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for a report of two men fighting in the street with possible gunshots.
When police arrived on the scene, they said they found the men fighting. One of them was shot in the leg.
That man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.
Bethel Park police said there is no danger to the residents in that area.
