PITTSBURGH - A person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.
The accident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. near Grant Street’s intersection with Oliver Avenue.
Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said there are lane restrictions in the area.
Further information was not immediately available.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck Downtown on Grant Street. Avoid intersection at Oliver Street. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/JWDeXDEBpv— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 22, 2018
