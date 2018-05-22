  • Person struck by vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The accident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. near Grant Street’s intersection with Oliver Avenue.

    Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman said there are lane restrictions in the area.

    Further information was not immediately available.

