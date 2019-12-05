NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Police just took a person into custody after there was a report of shots fired from a car along Route 22 in North Fayette, sources tell Channel 11.
Sources said police started chasing the car and it was stopped near the Hankey Farms Exit, where a person was taken into custody, sources said.
The incident caused traffic to back up for miles.
