PITTSBURGH - A person was thrown from a vehicle during a crash Friday morning on the Parkway North.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes between St. Boniface Church and Hazlett Street.
Further information was not immediately available.
#BREAKING NEWS - Accident on the Parkway North Outbound with One Person Ejected. Between St Boniface Church and Hazlett. We Have Traffic Tracker Headed to the Scene. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/oTGYhLfBZT— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 17, 2018
