PITTSBURGH - Two acres of pet-related adventure was on hand this weekend with the Pittsburgh Pet Expo.
The event featured adoption opportunities, a cat show, a chicken race, stunt dogs and more at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Event organizers said it was the largest pet expo on the east coast with over 250 booths set up.
