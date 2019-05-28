WASHINGTON, Pa. - A former coach of a Peters Township swimming school was in court Tuesday, accused of providing teen girls with alcohol and sending text messages that were sexual in nature.
Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Robert Keller will stand trial after police said he told officers he was infatuated with a teenage girl because he believed his dead girlfriend lived inside of her.
Keller used to teach at the Goldfish Swim School in Peters Township. Police said Keller was overheard at the school commenting about three juveniles as they walked to the shower "this is my fantasy, seeing me and three hot chicks in a shower."
TRENDING NOW:
Three teenage girls were in court Tuesday, saying Keller sexually harassed them over a four-month period. Police said he invited those girls to his home several times, providing them alcohol. Police said Keller asked one girl to leave her phone so her parents could not track her location. Police also said Keller was accused of sending sexual texts including texting one girl his "dream fantasy."
Keller was not allowed any unsupervised contact with minors aside from his own children. The swim school said he was removed from the property and his employment was terminated as soon as officials learned of the allegations.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}