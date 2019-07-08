Peters Township native topples top seed at Wimbledon

Unseeded American and Peters Township native Alison Riske came from a set down to upset top-ranked Ash Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Riske broke for a 5-3 lead in the deciding set and clinched the win on her first match point when Barty sent a backhand wide.
A first ever Grand Slam quarter-final awaits...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
Alison Riske recovers from a set down for the third time this tournament - the latest coming against world No.1 Ash Barty #Wimbledon | @Riske4rewards pic.twitter.com/oLMTtqpTgF
The loss ends a 15-match winning streak for Barty, who was coming off titles at the French Open and Birmingham and was playing her first tournament as No. 1.
Barty opened the match with four straight aces but landed only 40 percent of her first serves in the second set and was broken four times in total.
Riske is playing in her 30th Grand Slam tournament but her previous best result was reaching the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open.
She will next face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bright orange, exotic-looking bird treated by vets who realize it's a seagull covered in curry
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- 2 people seriously hurt when tree falls onto car on Washington Boulevard
- VIDEO: Florida Man Impersonating Cop Pulls Over Real One
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}