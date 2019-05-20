PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Parents and students are preparing to protest the Peters Township School Board meeting Monday night and at polling places Tuesday over a social media post.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
Channel 11 reported about a Facebook post from school board member William Merrell that many found racist. The post has now been shared by hate groups targeting African Americans.
Merrell talked with Channel 11 after the post went public, claiming the post was from 2017 and that his account was hacked.
District leaders said they were aware of the issue.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}