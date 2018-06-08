PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Students in the Peters Township School District will officially start their summer vacation Friday.
Channel 11 has learned the district will take a big step closer to building a new high school this summer.
The student body has outgrown its current high school, so district officials will break ground on the new high school.
It has been in the planning stages for several years. It was designed with the input of teachers, students and parents.
"We're looking for an opportunity to have a building that will meet the needs of our kids and really now we have an opportunity that's 21st-century skills," high school principal Lori Pavlik said.
Parents are also eager for the building to be complete.
"So I'm very excited to see the uh new building become a reality that I think it's gonna be so good for the district and for the community," parent Margaret Rauscher said.
District officials said the new high school is expected to be finished in October 2021.
