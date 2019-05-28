Petition launched to bring Heinz ketchup back to Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - First it was the cheese on its Potato Patch fries. Now Kennywood Park is coming under fire for the ketchup it's using.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, petitioners want the ketchup changed back to Heinz after the amusement park recently entered into a deal with Hunt's.
Hundreds of people have signed the petition.
“We hope our guests would be able to enjoy the great rides and family fun at Kennywood no matter what type of ketchup is offered,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise told our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
