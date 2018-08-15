  • Petition to remove Cardinal Wuerl's name from North Catholic High School

    CRANBERRY, Pa. - Channel 11 is reporting on the growing pressure for Cardinal Wuerl’s name to be removed from North Catholic High School after the release of a grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the church where his name was mentioned several times.

    An online petition was started and there are several calls on social media for that name change to happen immediately. 

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear from petitioners about what they want to see done.

    A school in Baltimore has already made a name change after yesterday’s grand jury report said that Cardinal Keeler hid abuse while he was a the bishop of Harrisburg.

