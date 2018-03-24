  • Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, 4 others arrested on first night of IUPatty's

    State police have already made large arrests after the first night of IUPatty’s celebrations in Indiana.

    Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was one of five people arrested on the first night of IUPatty’s. 

    It is an unsanctioned event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State Police were already on high alert. 

    PnB Rock was taken into custody with four others after a concert Thursday, state police said in a release. Police stopped them in a car and said they found marijuana. 

    Investigators also arrested an unidentified driver in Allegheny County. According to investigators, the driver was transporting a “significant amount of heroin” to Indiana. 

    Last year, the event ended in deadly gunfire when one person was killed and three others were injured in separate shootings. 

    The deadly shooting happened off-campus and students were not involved in either incident.

     
     

