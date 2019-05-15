  • Phipps unveils new Exhibit Staging Center

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Located behind Phipps Conservatory was an old public works building with no windows, block walls and a flat roof. Conservatory leadership considered tearing it down, but eventually they saw it as an opportunity.

    "As the old adage goes, the greenest building is one that already exists," Phipps President and CEO Richard Piancentini said.

    Instead of being destroyed, the building was completely renovated to become the conservatory's Exhibit Staging Center, a place where props for future Phipps exhibits can be created and stored, and where employees can exercise or relax.

