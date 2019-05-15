PITTSBURGH - Located behind Phipps Conservatory was an old public works building with no windows, block walls and a flat roof. Conservatory leadership considered tearing it down, but eventually they saw it as an opportunity.
"As the old adage goes, the greenest building is one that already exists," Phipps President and CEO Richard Piancentini said.
Related Headlines
Instead of being destroyed, the building was completely renovated to become the conservatory's Exhibit Staging Center, a place where props for future Phipps exhibits can be created and stored, and where employees can exercise or relax.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police searching for owner of car involved in deadly Penn Hills hit-and-run
- Dozens of businesses impacted by 2 water main breaks just blocks apart
- Woman sentenced to 9½ to 19 years in toddler's death
- VIDEO: Woman sentenced to 9½ to 19 years in toddler's death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}