  • Police issue warning of new phone scam

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Greensburg police are warning residents about a new phone scam.

    Police said callers are pretending to work for the Social Security Administration.

    The callers are asking for personal information and are threatening to cut off your Social Security benefits if you don’t comply, police said.

    Some of the calls may even look like they are coming from a government office.

    Police said the agency would never ask you for personal information over the phone.

