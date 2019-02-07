Police issue warning of new phone scam

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Greensburg police are warning residents about a new phone scam.
Police said callers are pretending to work for the Social Security Administration.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The callers are asking for personal information and are threatening to cut off your Social Security benefits if you don’t comply, police said.
RELATED STORY: Mailer scams elderly Westmoreland Co. man out of $15,000
Some of the calls may even look like they are coming from a government office.
Police said the agency would never ask you for personal information over the phone.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘His own little coffin of snow': Teen, parents charged in killing of 7-year-old over Bible verses
- Man hits $20M jackpot on first scratch ticket he's played
- Police: Man killed parents, brother over $200K sent to porn site ‘girlfriend'
- VIDEO: Police: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}