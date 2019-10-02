PITTSBURGH - As the East End gets more crowded with more residential developments, homebuyers looking for extra space — and who have some extra cash — might be interested in a mansion that just hit the market.
PHOTOS: Historic $4.9 million mansion in Point Breeze
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is listing a mansion in Point Breeze, located at 1145 Beechwood Ave., for $4.9 million. The home, known as the Kelly House, has more than 14,000 square feet of space, nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two partial baths. Click on the slideshow above to see photos from inside the mansion.
