PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania: retirement haven?
It may not seem like a popular choice, but according to U.S. News & World Report's 2020 Best Places to Retire List, five Pennsylvania cities are among the top spots for retirees. The only state with more cities on the list is Florida, a popular place for retirees across the East Coast. Nine cities from the Sunshine state made the list, including the no. 1 city.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- DECISION 2019: Results of Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania
- Second bomb threat in 2 weeks closes Fox Chapel Area HS
- Will we see more school closings and delays this year because of snow?
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}