PITTSBURGH - A compromise bill will be introduced Tuesday in Harrisburg that will affect public and private schools in Pennsylvania when it comes to sports. Public school administrators have claimed they're at a disadvantage because private schools can recruit players.

We first brought you the story in July when some public schools met to propose separating playoffs and then again in July when schools, the PIAA and lawmakers met at Heinz Field.

Then in February, we caught up with state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, who is working with legislators to negotiate a compromise between the two sides.

Bernstine graduated from Union High School, a small school in New Castle. He says he knows the issue well and is looking at creating a separate playoff system for public and private schools while also loosening transfer rules for student-athletes.

Public school administrators point to the results on the field and on the court for why things need to change. Over the last five years, two-thirds of the state champions in football and boys' and girls' basketball have come from private or charter schools. By contrast, those schools only make up 15 percent of the PIAA.

Critics of the change point to a nearly half-century-old state law that PIAA administrators believe prevents separate playoff brackets for public and private schools. Now, some are questioning that interpretation.

