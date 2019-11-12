  • PIAA championship soccer games postponed until Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - Two PIAA championship soccer matches that were scheduled to be played at Hampton High School and Slippery Rock High School have been postponed, according to the agency's website.

    The Winchester Thurston vs Greensburg Central Catholic boys game and the Shady Side vs Greensburg Central Catholic girls game have been postponed until Wednesday. 

    The matches in Slippery Rock have also been moved to Wednesday - Quaker Valley vs Mercyhurst Prep boys and North Catholic vs Villa Maria girls.

    It's not clear if the weather played a factor in the decision.

