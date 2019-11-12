PITTSBURGH - Two PIAA championship soccer matches that were scheduled to be played at Hampton High School and Slippery Rock High School have been postponed, according to the agency's website.
#PIAASoccer The 2A Girls' and Boys' games scheduled for Slippery Rock HS have been postponed until tomorrow. See the 2A Brackets for more information: https://t.co/mdjC59TGwZ— PIAA (@PIAASports) November 12, 2019
The Winchester Thurston vs Greensburg Central Catholic boys game and the Shady Side vs Greensburg Central Catholic girls game have been postponed until Wednesday.
The matches in Slippery Rock have also been moved to Wednesday - Quaker Valley vs Mercyhurst Prep boys and North Catholic vs Villa Maria girls.
It's not clear if the weather played a factor in the decision.
