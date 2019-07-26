  • Pickles, the cat injured by firecrackers, finds new home

    PITTSBURGH - Remember Pickles?

    Officials with Human Animal Rescue said a McKee's Rocks resident brought a cat, named Pickles, earlier in July after finding the animal severely injured. The agency said after veterinarians took a closer look, they determined firecrackers were tied to her front left paw with rubber bands.

    Well, she now has been adopted into a new loving home.

    Pickles lost her front left paw, but will recover.

