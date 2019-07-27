PITTSBURGH - Planning to head down to Picklesburgh? Be ready to wait!
It’s quite a crowd here at Picklesburgh. Allegheny County Police say they’ve been letting a certain number of people on the Roberto Clemente Bridge for everyone’s safety. If too many people are on at one point, they ask some to step off. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4NPSjNTlYI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 27, 2019
Channel 11's Amy Hudak will be LIVE at Picklesburgh and will show you what to expect if you're heading there, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Allegheny County police said they've been letting a certain number of people on the Roberto Clemente Bridge for everyone's safety. If too many people are on at one point, they ask some to step off.
We were told that at one point, police closed the bridge to get things under control.
A security worker told us this is by far the largest crowd he's seen while working the festival.
Picklesburgh is being held through Sunday on the bridge and on Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
