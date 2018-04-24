  • Picklesburgh is coming back to Pittsburgh!

    PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh is coming back to Pittsburgh! 

    This year’s event will be held from July 20-22.  The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be transformed into Picklesburgh, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon.  

    This year's event has been expanded to three days. 

    The festival promises dill-icious culinary options such as international dishes, prepared foods and cocktails that feature pickled ingredients.  

    In addition to informative how-to demos, and a marketplace to buy pickled goods and books, the festival will feature two days of entertainment.

    For more information about Picklesburgh, and a complete list of events, visit its website. 

     

