PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh is coming back to Pittsburgh!
This year’s event will be held from July 20-22. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be transformed into Picklesburgh, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon.
Related Headlines
This year's event has been expanded to three days.
The festival promises dill-icious culinary options such as international dishes, prepared foods and cocktails that feature pickled ingredients.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kyle Plush case: Body cameras show cops stayed in car during search for teen dying in van
- Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
- Parents charged after babysitter accidentally burns 3-month-old
- RAW VIDEO: Hill District church fire
In addition to informative how-to demos, and a marketplace to buy pickled goods and books, the festival will feature two days of entertainment.
For more information about Picklesburgh, and a complete list of events, visit its website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}