PITTSBURGH - Picklesburgh is this weekend! And while that’s “dill-ightful” news for the pickle lovers of Pittsburgh, there are road closures and parking restrictions to be aware of.
The annual festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Roberto Clemente Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. There will be twice as many vendors for 2019.
Road and parking restrictions will begin Thursday.
The following road and parking restrictions will be in place downtown:
- The Roberto Clemente Bridge (Sixth Street Bridge) and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound (river side) between Stanwix and Seventh streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday through Monday afternoon, opening before evening rush hour.
- No parking on Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Stanwix to Seventh streets and on Stanwix Street from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard starting 9 a.m. Thursday. They will open before Monday evening’s rush hour.
Additional road and parking restrictions will be in place on the North Shore:
- Federal Street will be closed from the Roberto Clemente Bridge (Sixth Street Bridge) to General Robinson Street beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday through Monday afternoon, opening before evening rush hour. Isabella Street from Sandusky to Federal streets will also be restricted, except for local traffic.
- No parking on West General Robinson Street from Federal Street to Mazeroski Way, and on Isabella Street from Federal to Sandusky streets starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. They will open before Monday evening’s rush hour.
