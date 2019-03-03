  • Pickup truck crashes into veterinary hospital

    SPRINGDALE, Pa. - A pickup truck crashed into a veterinary hospital in Springdale late Saturday night, police said.

    River Valley Veterinary Hospital on Pittsburgh Street was boarded up Sunday because of damage caused by the crash.

    Police said no one was hurt.

