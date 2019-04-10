SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pickup truck dangled off the side of a small bridge in Shaler Township after the driver lost control Wednesday morning.
The driver, who was taken into police custody, crashed about 4:30 a.m. on Kay Street, in the area of Saxonburg Boulevard.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The truck caused damage to a railing and cement barrier along the side of the bridge, and just missed hitting a gas meter.
#BREAKING: Driver is in custody. Police testing him to see if he was under the influence when he lost control of truck and went off bridge in Shaler. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fwKtNx2BFt— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2019
Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was not hurt.
Tow trucks were brought in to pull the pickup truck back onto the road.
2 tow trucks working to remove the truck. Neighbor just told me heard a loud bang. Can’t figure out how it happened. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GNq1CyeOYJ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Baby born in Texas with rare condition, no skin below the neck
- 80-year-old man charged with murder, rape in 1973 Virginia cold case involving 2 local teens
- Police searching for man accused of kidnapping woman, bringing her to Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Police searching for 2 men after deadly shooting in Larimer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}