  • Pickup truck dangles off side of bridge in Shaler Township; driver in custody

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pickup truck dangled off the side of a small bridge in Shaler Township after the driver lost control Wednesday morning.

    The driver, who was taken into police custody, crashed about 4:30 a.m. on Kay Street, in the area of Saxonburg Boulevard.

    The truck caused damage to a railing and cement barrier along the side of the bridge, and just missed hitting a gas meter.

    Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was not hurt.

    Tow trucks were brought in to pull the pickup truck back onto the road.

