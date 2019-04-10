Pickup truck dangles off side of bridge in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pickup truck dangled off the side of a small bridge in Shaler Township after the driver lost control Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Kay Street, in the area of Saxonburg Boulevard.
A tow truck has been brought in to pull the pickup truck back onto the road.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, officials said.
2 tow trucks working to remove the truck. Neighbor just told me heard a loud bang. Can’t figure out how it happened. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GNq1CyeOYJ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2019
