Pickup truck dangles off side of bridge in Shaler Township

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A pickup truck dangled off the side of a small bridge in Shaler Township after the driver lost control Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Kay Street, in the area of Saxonburg Boulevard.

    A tow truck has been brought in to pull the pickup truck back onto the road.

    The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, officials said.

