Pilot program to cover cost of some EMS services to patients

A new pilot program is changing how some medical emergencies are handled – and paid for.
Highmark and Allegheny Health Network partnered on the program, which will pay for some paramedic calls to patients’ homes, even if the patient isn’t transported to a hospital. Right now, most health insurers will not pay for EMS treatment unless there’s a transport.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer spoke with health officials during a press conference and will have more on the pilot program in a report at 5.
“There's really no change to how EMS treats the patient,” said Dr. Joe Clark of AHN. “However, this gives another option to the patient to stay at home, to follow up with their family physician, to stay in the comfort of their home with their family and to not have any further inconvenience with their family having to make accommodations.”
Officials say the move will also improve emergency operations at hospitals that will not have to deal with as many patients.
