Pine-Richland High School is on modified lockdown after a bullet was found in the cafeteria, according to a letter sent home to parents.
According to the school district, the bullet was found by a student and given to a staff member who then gave it to building administration.
Police are interviewing students and carefully reviewing surveillance video.
The school district said it has no information indicating a threat has been made or that a weapon is inside the building.
During the modified lockdown, students will remain in classrooms with hallway restrictions.
The investigation is ongoing.
After-school and evening activities will continue as scheduled. A precautionary search of the high school will be conducted, and the Northern Regional Police Department will maintain a presence on campus.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 724-449-TIPS.
