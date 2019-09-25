  • Pine-Richland High School on modified lockdown after bullet found in cafeteria

    Pine-Richland High School is on modified lockdown after a bullet was found in the cafeteria, according to a letter sent home to parents.

    According to the school district, the bullet was found by a student and given to a staff member who then gave it to building administration. 

    Police are interviewing students and carefully reviewing surveillance video. 

    The school district said it has no information indicating a threat has been made or that a weapon is inside the building.

    During the modified lockdown, students will remain in classrooms with hallway restrictions. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    After-school and evening activities will continue as scheduled. A precautionary search of the high school will be conducted, and the Northern Regional Police Department will maintain a presence on campus.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 724-449-TIPS.

     

