Pirates honor fallen New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw

The Pittsburgh Pirates honored fallen New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during Saturday night's game as part of First Responders Night at PNC Park.
The brother of Shaw threw out the first pitch.
Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November.
His family was recognized on the field before the game. They had a chance to check out the dugout and there they were greeted by Pirates Skipper Clint Hurdle.
A fundraiser in honor of Shaw will be held in August.
TRENDING NOW:
- Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses near Route 30
- PHOTOS: April snowfall across Western Pa.
- Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 14 killed in Canada bus crash
- VIDEO: Penguins fan writes and performs his very own fight song
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}