Pitcairn apartment building evacuated after being deemed unsafe

A Pitcairn apartment building has been evacuated after officials deemed it unsafe.
Here’s a closer look of the damage. pic.twitter.com/NQMBpHyrkS— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 13, 2018
The three-story building on the 400 block of Third Street has 10 units.
We’re working to learn more about the situation for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Windows in the building all appear to be broken.
It is unclear how long residents will be displaced.
Police are monitoring an apartment building in Pitcairn, concerned it could collapse. Residents will be displaced for a few days. pic.twitter.com/SH1FDy47oI— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 13, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Having trouble with your Verizon phone? Here's why:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Florida murder suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-70
- RAW VIDEO: Arrest made in Cranberry Twp smash and grab robberies
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}